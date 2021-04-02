Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Gold Ring by Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Shamsi in the Al Marfa Heritage Rowing Race, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club Thursday, within the activities of the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, organized by the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi.

“Ghazi” came second to Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Hammadi, while the missile team came to Ibrahim Sultan Al Marzouki, and fourth came the boat of the Dubai Police General Command, while “Barq” came to Jaber Mohammed Jaber Al Hammadi, and “Gold 1” by Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Shamsi came in fifth. The seventh place went to “Al-Samih” for Abdullah Fadil Abdullah Al-Hammadi, while “Al-Bassel” came for Rashid Ahmed Jaber Al-Hammadi, and “Al-Asifah” came ninth for Ahmed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, and the tenth place went to “Terrifying” in favor of Muhammad Ahmed Al-Hammadi.

The winners of the first three places were crowned Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Committee for Kite Surf, Isa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi, Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director of Technical Affairs Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Saeed Humaid Al Muhairi, General Supervisor of the Marina in the Club Abu Dhabi sailing and yachting.

The Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club monitored a set of valuable prizes for the youth who participated in the race, and they were distributed according to the overall ranking centers of the final results.

On the other hand, the club organizes today the Al Dhafra Sailing Race “regatta”, which is the last race organized by the “Abu Dhabi Sailing” in the current edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival. 52 sailors participate in the competitions in the OPTMST and laser classes.