The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to its lowest level since May 11, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

US Treasury bond yields for ten years fell to the lowest level in about a week.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted that the core inflation rate for June would have fallen year-on-year to 5 percent from 5.3 percent, but would remain well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent.

The data is due at 12:30 GMT.

Some Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank is close to ending monetary tightening, yet more needs to be done to bring down inflation.

Markets see a 92 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its monetary policy meeting on July 25-26, according to CME FedWatch.

The high interest increases the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, which does not yield a return.

price movements

Spot gold rose 0.20 percent to $1,936.24 an ounce by 8:41 GMT, after hitting a three-week high earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 0.21 percent to $1,941.35.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot trading by 0.42 percent to $23.378 an ounce, and platinum 0.4 percent to $928.05, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to $1,250.29.