Ali Maali (Dubai)

American Magda Skarpunkiewicz did not believe herself as she won the second gold medal in the World Fencing Championships for U-20 swordsmanship, within the second consecutive day of the championship held at Hamdan Sports Complex, with the participation of 1660 male and female players representing 102 countries.

Magda described what happened to her on the second day, with the participation of 90 players, as “crazy”, saying after beating her colleague Siobhan Sullivan 15-9: “After the first day’s medal, I was very tired, and I did not sleep at all, so I was trying to get up all day. The second, and I had a lot of ups and downs in the level, but I managed to beat that, and get a medal that can be called crazy for me.”

In the male competitions, in which 95 players of the same type of weapon participated, Uzbek Zuhairuddin Kadyrov defeated German Colin Hitchcock 15/10. Kadyrov described the victory as a very strange feeling, and said: “Every match I played in order to reach the final was very difficult, I want to thank my mother. My father, my sister, my brother and everyone in my country helped me achieve this result and get to the golden podium.”

The opening ceremony of the championship was simple and attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, President of the General Sports Authority, Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE, Arab and Asian Federation, Greek Emmanuel Katsiadix, Interim President of the International Fencing Federation, and Khaled Al Midfa, Secretary General Assistant to the General Sports Authority, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Dr. Huda Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Federation, Director of the Tournament.

The tournament is witnessing a distinguished participation, and there is great praise for the procedures followed, both in terms of health, as well as the place of competition, which a large number of foreign players described as exemplary in everything, which made world stars present interesting matches in the tournament, which continues until the tenth of this month.