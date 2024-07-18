Gold prices rose on Thursday, trading near a record high hit in the previous session, as growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut in September boosted demand.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $2,461.27 an ounce by 0218 GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday.

US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,465.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $30.35 an ounce, platinum was steady at $994.81 and palladium rose 0.4 percent to $955.77.