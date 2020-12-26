Worried by the corona hit, investors scared of gold and silver from the stock markets around the world, the brightness of both metals increased greatly. This time in the last 10 years, Gold gave 27.7 percent returns. Earlier, in 2011, gold gave a return of about 31 percent to investors. At the same time, the price of gold rose more than 23 percent in the international market. During this time, silver investors cut a lot of silver. Silver sold more than Rs 76000 per kg in the bullion market. Despite all this, gold has become cheaper by Rs 56254 per 10 grams at Rs 6259 till now. On the other hand, if you talk about silver, this year till now it has become cheaper by Rs 9577 per kg.

All records were broken in August

Gold spot opened at 56254 on August 7, 2020 in bullion markets across the country. It was an all-time high. After this, it closed at a level of Rs 56126 per 10 grams after a slight decline in the evening. As far as silver is concerned, on this day it opened at a rate of Rs 76008 per kg and closed at Rs 75013. The price of silver on MCX jumped to a record Rs 73,600 per kg on 25 April 2011, while the silver price in the spot market reached Rs 77,000 per kg in 2011. Gold price on March 16, 2020 was Rs 38,400 per 10 grams.

There will be a rally in gold and silver in the new year 2021 also

According to Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisory, in the coming new year 2021, there will be a rally in gold and silver. According to Kedia, in the year 2021, like in 2020, the price of gold and silver will be seen, because the economy is supporting them. Kedia says with great confidence that there is no doubt that the Kovid-19 vaccine in 2021 will play an important role in gold-silver rate fluctuations.

Gold can go up to 60000 and 85000 silver

Nevertheless, low interest rates, equity market boom and buying in ETFs will add gold and silver luster. Investors have no other option in terms of investment. This will see a rise in the prices of gold and silver. A rally in gold has remained since September 2018 and a rally in 2021 can also be seen. Kedia says that in 2021, gold can reach Rs 60000 per gram and silver can reach Rs 85000 per kg.

Fluctuations may continue

Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodity research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said these may continue to fluctuate in the coming times. At the same time, Kedia says that in 2007, gold was around 9 thousand rupees per ten grams, which in 2016 reached 31 thousand rupees per ten grams. That is, more than three times increase in nine years. When interest rates fall, then investment in gold increases. If the dollar increases, gold prices will increase more in the long term. That is, gold can reach 60 to 70 thousand rupees per ten grams by next year.