Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes for a U.S. interest rate cut, while focus shifted to key U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $2,513.77 an ounce by 0250 GMT. The metal hit an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20 and has gained 22 percent so far this year. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,546.80.

The dollar fell 0.1 percent, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies. U.S. Treasury yields also fell.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.91 percent to $29.38 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.5 percent to $934.52. Palladium gained 0.3 percent to $948.95.