Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2024 – 19:33

The Rio de Janeiro sambadrome will be the stage this Saturday night (10) for parades from eight samba schools, thus closing the Gold Series presentations. The winning group wins the right to perform next year in the Special Group, the elite of Rio's carnival.

They will perform in this order: Sereno de Campo Grande, Em Cima da Hora, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro, União da Ilha do Governador, Unidos de Padre Miguel, São Clemente, Unidos de Bangu and Império Serrano. The plots will cover varied themes involving northeastern traditions, cultural and health personalities, messages against racism and religious practices. The parades start at 9pm.

On Friday night (9), eight other schools toured the Marquês de Sapucaí: União do Parque Acari, Império da Tijuca, Academicos de Vigário Geral, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, Estácio de Sá, União de Maricá, Academicos de Niterói and Unidos da Ponte. The audience followed a diversity of plots, which explored themes such as regional cultural manifestations, ancestral cults and tributes to informal workers.

In general, the associations in the Ouro Series have fewer resources than those in the Special Group to take their plots to the sambadrome. On the first day of parades, there were some setbacks with delays in the arrival of costumes, difficulties with floats and even a fire breaking out in one of them, during the presentation of Império da Tijuca.

Among the 16 associations in the Gold Series, many of them were already among the elite of the Rio carnival and two even became champions. The Estácio de Sá school won the title in 1992 with the story Pauliceia Desvairada. The Serrano Empire has already been crowned nine times, having been one of the most successful associations in the 1940s and 1950s. Its last title was in 1982, more than forty years ago, with the plot Bum Bum Paticumbum Prugurundum.