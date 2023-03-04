LEOPOLIS, Ukraine — Fuel cell manufacturers from Denmark and loggers from Austria. Private equity titans from New York and concrete plant operators from Germany. Thousands of companies around the world are positioning themselves for a possible multi-billion dollar gold rush: the rebuilding of Ukraine once the war is over.

The war is far from over as it enters its second year, but the impressive task of rebuilding is evident. Hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and factories have been destroyed along with critical power facilities and miles of roads, railways and seaports.

The profound human tragedy is inevitably also an immense economic opportunity that Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has compared to the Marshall Plan, the US program that provided aid to Western Europe after World War II. Early estimates of the costs of rebuilding the physical infrastructure range from $138 billion to $750 billion.

That landscape is inspiring altruistic impulses and entrepreneurial vision, savvy business strategies and vile opportunism for what the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce bills as “the world’s largest construction site!”

However, it is far from certain that all the gold from the long-awaited gold rush will materialize. Ukraine, whose economy contracted 30 percent last year, desperately needs money just to go ahead and make emergency repairs. Aid for long-term reconstruction will depend on the outcome of the war and how much money the European Union, the US and other allies contribute.

And while private investors are being courted, few are willing to risk committing money now, as the conflict takes root.

More than 300 companies from 22 countries signed up for a Rebuild Ukraine trade exhibition and conference in Warsaw last month. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, a crowd packed into the House of Ukraine to discuss investment opportunities. More than 700 French companies attended a conference in December hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Sergiy Tsivkach, executive director of UkraineInvest, the government office dedicated to attracting foreign investment, welcomes the interest. “Everybody says: ‘We want to help rebuild Ukraine,’” Tsivkach said. “But do you want to invest your own money or do you want to sell services or goods? These are two different things.”

A crucial question for companies is: Who will control the money? Europe, the United States, and global institutions like the World Bank—the biggest donors and lenders—are debating the answer.

Ukraine has made it clear that there will be rewards for early investors. But with that opportunity comes risk.

Danfoss, a Danish industrial company that sells thermal efficiency devices and hydraulic power units for buildings, has been operating in Ukraine since 1997. When the war began last February, Russian shelling destroyed its Kiev warehouse.

Since then, Danfoss has focused on helping with immediate needs in war-torn regions and western Ukraine, where millions of displaced people are living in temporary shelters.

“For now, all efforts are directed towards maintaining a survival mode,” said Andriy Berestyan, a Danfoss official.

Germany announced the creation of a fund to guarantee investments. The plan will be overseen by PwC, the global auditing giant, and would compensate investors for losses if companies were expropriated or projects were upended.

France will also offer state guarantees to companies carrying out future work in Ukraine. Bruno Le Maire, the Finance Minister, said contracts worth a total of 100 million euros, or $107 million, had been awarded to three French companies: Matière will build 30 floating bridges, and Mas Seeds and Lidea will provide seeds to farmers.

“Many companies are starting to position themselves to be ready,” said Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy and president of the kyiv School of Economics.

“There will be a lot of funding from around the world” and companies are saying “we want to be a part of that,” he said.

Audra Melton contributed reporting to this article.

By: PATRICIA COHEN and LIZ ALDERMAN