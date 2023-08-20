The new golden age of space travelers encloses a multimillion-dollar business: the exploitation of celestial resources. A 2018 study, cited by the European Space Agency (ESA) in the ESA Space Resources Strategy document, predicts income of between 73,000 and 170,000 million euros until the year 2045. In the near future, NASA wants man and , this time, the woman will step on the Moon again in 2025. Afterwards, the water from the lunar poles and other minerals will be essential for the permanent bases. Later, the technology could open up a new silk road to trade with treasures like helium-3 (the star component of nuclear fusion). The United States, on the one hand, and Russia and China, on the other, are leading a race faster than international regulation. Experts warn: without order, the galaxy can become the Wild West.

The first legal question about the use of these resources is whether the States or private companies can take possession of them. International treaties in force (approved during the Cold War) prohibit the national appropriation of outer space, the Moon and other celestial bodies. According to the 1967 Space Treaty (the basic international framework), explains Víctor Barrio, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells, “they don’t belong to anyone.”

However, this does not necessarily imply that the exploitation of its natural resources is prohibited. Rafael Harillo, a lawyer specializing in space law, defines the situation as follows: “The sea belongs to everyone and the fish belongs to those who catch them.” A vision that is not entirely peaceful. As Efrén Díaz, head of the areas of technology and space law at Bufete Mas y Calvet, explains, outer space is the concern of all humanity, but we will have to see to what extent international treaties allow the patrimonialization of all or part of it. this and its stars “because the principle of non-appropriation is still in force.”

Problems arise when one goes from theory to reality: “And that is going to happen right away,” Harillo predicts. Both NASA and China plan to build permanent homes on the Moon that will require water, minerals (such as regolith for construction), and energy sources such as helium-3. To protect asteroid mining, the best positioned countries have launched to legalize it unilaterally. The United States broke the ice in 2015 with the approval of the so-called Asteroid Act, which allows its nationals to obtain licenses to trade with these resources. Following in his wake, Luxembourg protected these activities by law in 2017. Later, other countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan have joined. Spain, despite being a prominent player in the industry, lacks a national space law. A handicap which, according to the president of the Spanish Association of Aeronautical and Space Law (AEDAE), Elisa González, must be solved by the recently created Spanish Space Agency.

Bilateral agreements

The definitive boost to this more liberal current, in Víctor Barrio’s opinion, “has come from the Artemisa bilateral agreements” [diosa helena de la caza y hermana melliza de Apolo] that NASA has already signed with almost thirty international partners to participate in the next missions to the Moon. The pacts, which are a kind of guide on cooperation in space exploration, contemplate and justify the extraction of resources because they do not constitute “intrinsically national appropriation”, indicates the expert. Spain became the twenty-fifth country to join the bloc last May.

And it is that, adds Harillo, this consensual regulation “is adding more wills than the Treaty of the Moon of 1979”. Said agreement, says Elisa González, was ratified by only about twenty countries and left unresolved the regime for the use of resources in the terrestrial satellite, which the aforementioned instrument considers the common heritage of humanity. The great space powers fled from it because it provides for the “equitable participation” of all signatories in the benefits obtained from its exploitation, she reasons. “Is this participation fair when there is a State, organization or private entity that risks a lot of capital?” Drops the expert.

The space economy boom is on the horizon. There are already several pioneering companies that are betting big. Some have explored the possibility of mining asteroid resources rich in minerals, such as platinum, gold and other valuable metals. It happens that they are projects for which “being optimistic” we will have to wait 20 years, adds Víctor Barrio. What is closer, advances, is the exploitation of the Moon, which can take off in the next decade. Among the many initiatives listed by the experts, the Green Moon Project, a Spanish company that seeks to develop lunar agriculture, stands out.

The germ of the cislunar economy opens multiple questions for which, for the moment, there is no clear answer. One of the most intense debates is whether and how countries with no gap in this business should be compensated. Víctor Barrio is in favor of creating a tax for technological development programs that compensates these nations. A formula that Elisa González rejects: “All of humanity has been benefiting for years from the technology developed by spatially active States”.

While a new international standard is coming to light, Efrén Díaz underlines the importance of guaranteeing a responsible and sustainable use of the cosmos, and points out: “The insufficiency of terrestrial fossil resources can be a reference to apply in the use of space mineral resources.”

space heritage As space exploration progresses, locations on other celestial bodies of historical and scientific interest, such as the Moon and Mars, are discovered and reached. For example, Tranquility Base, the site where the legendary Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon. The soil would still preserve the traces of the first human footprints left by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin more than half a century ago, as witnessed by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter probe ( LRO) in July 2009. The protection of space heritage, points out Efrén Díaz, lawyer at Bufete Mas y Calvet, poses legal challenges on how to preserve and safeguard these sites and objects, “and guarantee that human activities do not irreversibly damage them”.

