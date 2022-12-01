Powell said on Wednesday that the time has come to slow down the pace of the next hike in US interest rates.

Market participants now largely expect the US central bank at its next meeting in December to raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

Lower interest rates make the precious metal more attractive and lower the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold. Gold ended November transactions, up by more than eight percent, which is the highest monthly rate of increase since July 2020.

Investors are now awaiting the US non-farm payroll data, which is expected to be released by the Labor Department on Friday, which may influence monetary policy decisions.

price movements

By 04:45 GMT, spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,779 an ounce, after touching the highest level since November 16.

US gold futures rose 1.8 percent to $1,792.60 an ounce.

And for other precious metals, silver increased 3.5 percent to $ 22.55 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.4 percent to $1,054.30 an ounce. While palladium rose 2.4 percent to $ 1910 an ounce.