Gold prices rose today, Monday, as they support the demand for the metal thanks to the decline in US Treasury bond yields and concerns about the increase in cases of Covid-19 in some countries, while palladium kept its rise after crossing the barrier of three thousand dollars an ounce in the previous session.

By 04:18 GMT, spot gold gained 0.3 percent, to record $ 1773.90 an ounce. The volume of trading in Asia was low due to a holiday in China and Japan, and US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to 1773.90 dollars an ounce.

“The pandemic situation in Japan and India remains a major concern among participants in market operations, and thus this leads to an increase in demand for safe-haven assets such as gold,” said Margaret Yang, analyst at DailyFX, adding that the decline in US Treasury yields has provided more. the support.

Today, India recorded more than 300,000 new cases of Coronavirus for the twelfth day in a row, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 20 million.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hovered near its highest level in about two weeks, which it hit earlier today against its rivals.

As for other precious metals, palladium rose 0.6 percent to $ 2,953.19 an ounce after hitting an all-time high of $ 3,007.73 an ounce on Friday due to supply concerns.

Silver increased 0.3 percent to $ 25.97 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.5 percent to $ 1,204.63.