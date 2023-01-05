Gold prices rose today, Thursday, with the support of the weak dollar, while market participants prepared for data on US jobs that may affect the course of the Federal Reserve’s policy (the US central bank).

And by 0302 GMT, spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $ 1856.11 an ounce, after reaching its highest level in nearly seven months in the previous session.

US gold futures also rose 0.1 percent to $1,861.20.

The dollar index fell 0.1 percent, making gold priced in the US currency more attractive to foreign investors.

As for other precious metals, silver settled in spot transactions at $ 23.74, while platinum increased 0.2 percent to $ 1080.88, and palladium rose 0.3 percent to $ 1793.38.