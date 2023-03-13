Gold prices rose today, Monday, to their highest levels in more than five weeks, as the dollar fell, while fears raised by the largest collapse of a US bank since the financial crisis in 2008 pushed investors towards the precious metal, which represents a safe haven.
By 0051 GMT, spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1877.30 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since February 3 earlier during the session at 1893.96. US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,882.10 an ounce.
As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.6 percent, to $ 20.63 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $961.87 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,385.56 an ounce.
