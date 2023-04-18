Gold prices rose today, Tuesday, with the decline of the dollar, while investors await more indications about the path that the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) will adopt regarding interest.

And gold in instant transactions rose 0.2 percent to $ 2001.09 an ounce by 0457 GMT. And US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to 2011.10 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, making bullion priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers abroad.

Gold prices fell to a two-week low on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months.

The data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting in May.

As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $25.02 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 percent to $1,046.55, and palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1,562.26.