And gold rose in spot transactions 0.44 percent to $ 1851.10 an ounce by 1815 GMT, after hitting its highest level since the nineteenth of November at $ 1852.65.

US gold futures rose 0.56 percent to $1,852 an ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.52 percent to $23.83 an ounce, while platinum settled at $1026.70 and palladium rose 2.3 percent to $2,198.10.