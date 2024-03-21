Gold prices rose to an unprecedented level today, Thursday, amid a decline in the dollar and bond yields, after the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) maintained its expectations of three interest rate cuts this year.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and pressure the dollar, making gold cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

Gold rose in instant transactions 0.8 percent to $2,203.84 an ounce by 0153 GMT, after recording the highest level ever at $2,222.39 earlier in the session. US gold futures jumped 2.1 percent to $2,206.30.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $25.70 per ounce, platinum increased 0.8 percent to $914.25, and palladium jumped 1.2 percent to $1,034.