Gold prices rose, on Monday, supported by buying after the sharp decline witnessed in the previous session and halted the dollar’s rise, despite the imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank) limiting the attractiveness of the yellow metal.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,650.49 an ounce as of 0149 GMT. Prices fell more than one percent on Friday, and recorded their largest weekly decline since July, according to “Reuters”.
US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,656.00.
The dollar index fell 0.1 percent, easing some pressure on the yellow metal, priced in dollars.
For other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions rose one percent to $ 18.44 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.5 percent to $ 903.63 and palladium rose 1.9 percent.
