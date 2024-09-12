Traders are currently awaiting the release of more US economic data.

Update prices

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $2,521.29 an ounce by 0608 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,548.90.

Market focus is on the US producer price index and jobless claims reports due on Thursday, as well as consumer sentiment data on Friday.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in August, but core inflation showed some stability, which could lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by only 25 basis points at its next meeting.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding yellow metal.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $28.81 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $958.59.

Palladium also rose 1.5 percent to $1,023.12, its highest level since July 8, according to Reuters data.