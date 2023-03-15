Banking stocks in Europe came under more pressure again, with Credit Suisse shares falling after its largest investor said it would not provide it with more financial assistance.

price movements

Gold rose in spot transactions by 1.1 percent to $ 1923 an ounce by 13:53 GMT, and US gold futures contracts increased by 0.9 percent, recording $ 1928.60.

And gold increased despite a sharp jump in the dollar, which usually puts pressure on demand for gold denominated in the US currency.

Focus remains on the next move by the US Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Gold is usually considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of owning non-returnable gold.

As for other psychological metals, silver increased in spot transactions 2.1 percent to $ 22.15 an ounce, while platinum fell 2.6 percent to $ 957.01 and palladium 2.6 percent to $ 1467.73.