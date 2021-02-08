Gold prices rose today, Monday, as weak US jobs data boosted hopes of more fiscal stimulus and pressured the dollar, although the rise in treasury instrument returns limited the metal’s gains.

By 0552 GMT, the spot price of gold was up 0.1 percent to $ 1813.96 an ounce, and US gold futures rose 0.1 percent as well, to $ 1815.50.

The dollar fell from a two-month high on Friday after weak US jobs data fueled concerns about a slow US recovery.

But the rise in Treasury yields for ten years to their highest level since March of last year limited gold’s gains. Higher returns increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-revenue metal.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.6 percent in spot transactions to $ 26.99 an ounce, platinum rose 0.9 percent to $ 1,133.75, and palladium advanced 0.3 percent to $ 2343.59 an ounce.