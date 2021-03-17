Gold rose today, Wednesday, to hover near its highest level in more than two weeks, amid expectations of a higher level of inflation, although transactions were limited to a narrow range, with investors showing caution before the two-day policy committee meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Gold rose 0.3 percent in the spot market to $ 1736.42 an ounce by 0455 GMT, and had earlier touched its highest level since the first of March at $ 1740.90.

In futures trading in the United States, the yellow metal rose 0.3 percent to $ 1735.40.

In terms of other precious metals, silver fell 0.2 percent to 25.90 an ounce, and palladium lost 0.3 percent to $ 2490.16, after hitting a one-year high of $ 2520.31 yesterday, while platinum fell 0.4 percent to $ 1207.56.