The dollar index rose but settled near its lowest level in a month, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

After the US Federal Reserve indicated last Wednesday that interest rates may still need to rise by up to half a percentage point by the end of the year, traders expect a 25 basis point rate hike in July.

High interest rates weaken the demand for gold, which does not yield a return.

price move

Gold in instant transactions increased 0.3% to $ 1964.19 an ounce by 1030 GMT, on its way to rise 0.2% this week. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,976.70.

As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions rose 0.6 percent to $24.01 an ounce, and platinum rose 0.1 percent to $986.59. But the two metals are heading for a weekly loss.

Palladium fell 0.5% to $1,393.40, and is set to record its best weekly performance since mid-April.