Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell.

Gold in spot transactions rose 0.2 percent to $2,023.39 an ounce, and US gold futures contracts for February delivery rose 0.2 percent to $2,041.

The yellow metal rose to a record level of $2,135.40 on Monday thanks to increasing bets that the US Central Bank would lower interest rates, before falling more than $100 in the same session due to uncertainty about the timing of easing monetary policy.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.5 percent to $24.24 per ounce, while platinum increased 0.1 percent to $900.31. Palladium rose 0.6 percent to $940.14 an ounce, hovering near its lowest level in five years.