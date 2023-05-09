Although gold is a hedge against inflation, high interest rates undermine the attractiveness of the precious metal, which does not yield a return.

US consumer price data is due on Wednesday.

Investors now expect, by 85.7 percent, that the US central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in June, after its chairman, Jerome Powell, said last week that monetary policy decisions will be based on data, and at the same time hinted at the possibility of a temporary halt to raising interest rates.

On the other hand, concerns about the US banking sector continue, as the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, Olivier Gorencha, said that “the story is not over yet,” and concern about the turmoil in the banking sector in recent times continues, despite the moves of the US authorities. And Swiss affiliates to deal with troubled banks.

The US Federal Reserve published a survey of senior US loan officials, which showed banks’ concern about the conditions ahead, with a focus on the slowing economy and deposit outflows.

Building on this concern, US banks tightened lending standards in the first months of this year, in a approach the Fed expects to continue over the course of 2023.

price movements

Gold rose in spot trading 0.5 percent to $ 2030.43 an ounce by 1021 GMT, and US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $ 2037.90 an ounce.

As for other precious metals, platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1076.77 an ounce, palladium rose 0.4 percent to $1559.74 an ounce, and silver settled in spot transactions at $25.56 an ounce.