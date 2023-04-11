Gold prices increased with the decline of the dollar today, Tuesday, after declining more than 1 percent in the previous session, while investors await this week US inflation data that may affect the course of monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank).
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,994.48 an ounce by 0036 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,994.60.
The dollar index fell 0.1 percent, making the yellow metal cheaper for buyers of other currencies.
As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.91 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $994.64, and palladium rose 1.3% to $1429.54.
