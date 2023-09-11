Price movements

Gold jumped in spot transactions by 0.5 percent to $1,927.39 per ounce by 06:14 GMT, while US gold futures rose by 0.4 percent to $1,950.80.

US CPI data for August, scheduled to be published on Wednesday, is expected to chart the course for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions this year.

The dollar fell 0.5 percent and 10-year Treasury yields fell 0.3 percent, making non-yielding bullion more attractive to buyers abroad.

As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions jumped 0.7 percent to $23.07 per ounce.

Platinum increased 0.7 percent to $898.55 after falling seven percent last week, and palladium rose 0.7 percent to $1,206.21.