Gold prices rose in early Asian transactions today, Monday, after US jobs data last week overshadowed the strength of the labor market, which prompted investors to be more cautious about the path of raising US interest rates.

By 0104 GMT, spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1925.49 an ounce, and US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1931 an ounce.

A jobs report released by the US Labor Department on Friday revealed that the US economy added the lowest rate of jobs in two and a half years in June.

Higher interest rates undermine the attractiveness of non-interest-bearing gold.

As for other precious metals, silver increased in spot transactions by 0.1 percent, to $ 23.09 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4% to $911.40 an ounce, and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,246.86 an ounce.