Gold prices extended gains on Thursday, after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the future interest rate hike seemed less hawkish than expected, which led to a decline in the dollar and lower yields on Treasury bonds.
By 0205 GMT, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,737.44 an ounce, after rising 1% to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,736.70 an ounce.
On Wednesday, the US central bank raised the interest rate by 0.75 percentage points in order to combat rising inflation.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent in the evening and hovered near its lowest level in three weeks on Thursday, which makes dollar-denominated gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
The yield on US Treasuries also fell to close to a two-month low. A lower yield reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.
As for other precious metals, silver increased in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $19.20 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $890 an ounce. And palladium rose 0.6 percent to 2042.51 dollars an ounce.
