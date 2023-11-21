Gold prices rose today, Tuesday, supported by a decline in the US dollar and Treasury bond yields, while investors looked to the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) to obtain more clues regarding interest rate expectations.

Gold rose in spot transactions 0.6 percent to $1,988.29 an ounce by 0133 GMT. US gold futures increased.

The dollar fell near its lowest levels in more than two and a half months, as investors expect US interest rates to decline next year. A weaker dollar would make gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

US 10-year Treasury bond yields are hovering near their lowest levels in two months, which they touched last week.