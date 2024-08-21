Gold prices retreated from record highs on Wednesday after rallying on Western cash flows and optimism about a U.S. interest rate cut, as investors prepared for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to gauge the extent of the cut.

Spot gold was steady at $2,514.03 per ounce by 0710 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,551.80.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $29.53 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5 percent to $951.10, and palladium fell 0.3 percent to $923.30.