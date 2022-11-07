Gold prices fell on Monday from a three-week high in the previous session, with the US dollar regaining some of its gains, making bullion priced in US dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,672.99 an ounce by 0449 GMT. The precious metal rose 3 percent on Friday, with the dollar declining nearly 2 percent after US jobs data revived hopes that the Federal Reserve will be less hawkish in raising interest rates in the future.

US gold futures settled at $1,676.30.

Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation, but high interest rates negatively affect the attractiveness of non-yielding assets.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot trade by 1.3 percent to 20.56 an ounce, platinum fell one percent to $ 951.46, and palladium fell 0.5 percent to $ 1871.00.