February 16, 2023 08:56

Gold prices regained some momentum today, Thursday, with the decline of the dollar, but the prospects of the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank) raising interest rates again kept investors nervous. By 0333 GMT, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,840.94 an ounce, after hitting its lowest level since early January on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,850.20. The dollar index fell 0.3 percent, after reaching a six-week high on Wednesday, making gold priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers abroad. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were the highest since January 3. As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.7 percent to $21.77 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $920.16, and palladium rose 1% to $1,479.16.

Source: Reuters