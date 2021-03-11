Gold reaches its highest level in a week

Gold prices rose today, Thursday, to their highest in more than a week, after weaker inflation data in the United States halted the advance of Treasury and dollar yields.

And gold won in spot transactions 0.4 percent to 1733.46 dollars an ounce by 0546 GMT, after reaching its highest level since the third of March at 1734.55 dollars earlier, and US gold futures increased 0.6 percent to 1732.20 dollars.

And record US bond yields remained weak, while the dollar fell after the consumer price index data released on Wednesday did not change expectations that inflation would exceed the central bank’s target of 2 percent.

The recent high yields threatened the status of gold as a hedge against inflation, as it means a higher opportunity cost to own the metal that does not generate a return.

Investors are currently awaiting the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later today to see if policymakers will take any action to curb the rise in yields.

A bill to mitigate the repercussions of Corona in the United States, worth $ 1.9 trillion, finally won approval on Wednesday and is expected to give a strong impetus to the economic recovery.

As for the other precious metals, silver increased 0.5 percent to $ 26.30 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.1% to $ 2,303.11, while platinum gained 1.1% to $ 1,216.32.