Gold became cheaper by Rs 5500 in a month On August 7 last month, gold touched its highest level in the futures market and the price per 10 grams rose to Rs 56,200. Since then, gold prices have dropped by around Rs 5500 in a month. That is, gold fell by 10 percent in a month. That is, there has been such a sharp decline in the prices of gold that this is a golden opportunity to buy gold.

Why is gold falling? The biggest reason for the fall in gold is better than expected US employment data. This has strengthened the US dollar, which has increased the pressure on gold. India is seeing a decline in gold prices due to this increasing pressure. Let us tell you that in August, 13.71 lakh jobs have increased in the US, due to which the unemployment rate has come down to 8.4 percent.

Strong discount despite a fall of more than Rs 5000 Despite such a steep decline, dealers have not stopped giving discounts. In the month of August, dealers have given great discounts to customers. Even in the last trading week, customers have received a discount of $ 40 an ounce. This can also be one of the reasons for the huge fluctuations in gold prices. Explain that 12.5 per cent import duty and 3 per cent GST are linked to gold prices in India.

Despite all this, gold rose 30% this year Gold prices fell by Rs 800 in the last three trading days and fell by Rs 5500 in a month, but despite this there is good news for those who invest in gold. Gold prices have soared 30 percent this year despite such a decline. Gold has now come to the level of Rs 50,690 per 10 grams.

On Thursday, gold rose by Rs 287 to Rs 52,391 per 10 grams in Delhi Bullion Market. HDFC Securities gave this information. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs 52,104 per 10 grams. Silver also rose by Rs 875 to Rs 69,950 per kilogram during this period, which was earlier spoken at Rs 69,075 per kg. Gold fell marginally to $ 1,944 an ounce in the international market, while silver remained nearly unchanged at $ 26.95 an ounce. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold fell in a narrow range amid mixed global cues where the market is awaiting European Central Bank comments on monetary policy.”