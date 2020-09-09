Gold became cheaper by Rs 5500 in a month On August 7 last month, gold touched its highest level in the futures market and the price per 10 grams rose to Rs 56,200. Since then, gold prices have dropped by around Rs 5500 in a month. That is, gold fell by 10 percent in a month. That is, there has been such a sharp decline in the prices of gold that this is a golden opportunity to buy gold.

Why is gold falling? The biggest reason for the fall in gold is better than expected US employment data. This has strengthened the US dollar, which has increased the pressure on gold. India is seeing a decline in gold prices due to this increasing pressure. Let us tell you that in August, 13.71 lakh jobs have increased in the US, due to which the unemployment rate has come down to 8.4 percent.

Strong discount despite a fall of more than Rs 5000 Despite such a steep decline, dealers have not stopped giving discounts. In the month of August, dealers have given great discounts to customers. Even in the last trading week, customers have received a discount of up to $ 40 per ounce i.e. around Rs. This can also be one of the reasons for the huge fluctuations in gold prices. Explain that 12.5 per cent import duty and 3 per cent GST are linked to gold prices in India.

Despite all this, gold rose 30% this year Gold prices fell by Rs 800 in the last three trading days and fell by Rs 5500 in a month, but despite this there is good news for those who invest in gold. Gold prices have soared 30 percent this year despite such a decline. Gold has now come to the level of Rs 50,690 per 10 grams.

On Wednesday, gold price rose by Rs 251 to reach 52,149 rupees per 10 grams (Gold Rate Today in India) in Delhi Bullion Market. HDFC Securities gave information about this. In the previous session, gold (Gold Rate) had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 grams. Silver Price Today also rose by Rs 261 to Rs 69,211 per kilogram which was earlier spoken at Rs 68,950 per kg. In the international market, gold and silver prices remained unchanged at $ 1,931.60 an ounce and $ 26.70 an ounce, respectively. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Due to mixed global cues, gold prices have come down in a limited range.” The increasing tension kept the decline under control.