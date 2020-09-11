Gold fell in futures market on Thursday Due to weak spot demand, traders cut their deals, leading to a fall of 0.07 per cent to Rs 51,364 per 10 grams in the futures market on Thursday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the delivery gold contract fell by Rs 38, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 51,364 per 10 grams in October. It traded for 12,398 lots. Gold was trading at $ 1,951.80 an ounce in the international market, New York.

Gold became cheaper by Rs 5500 in a month On August 7 last month, gold touched its highest level in the futures market and the price per 10 grams rose to Rs 56,200. Since then, gold prices have dropped by around Rs 5500 in a month. That is, gold fell by 10 percent in a month. That is, there has been such a sharp decline in the prices of gold that this is a golden opportunity to buy gold.

Strong discount despite a fall of more than Rs 5000 Despite such a steep decline, dealers have not stopped giving discounts. In the month of August, dealers have given great discounts to customers. Even in the last trading week, customers have received a discount of $ 40 an ounce. This can also be one of the reasons for the huge fluctuations in gold prices. Explain that 12.5 per cent import duty and 3 per cent GST are linked to gold prices in India.

Despite all this, gold rose 30% this year Gold prices fell by Rs 800 in the last three trading days and fell by Rs 5500 in a month, but despite this there is good news for those who invest in gold. Gold prices have soared 30 percent this year despite such a decline. That is, even though gold prices are falling these days, it has grown compared to last year.

Today, gold price fall is seen in the futures market. This morning, gold opened at the level of Rs 51,431 per 10 grams (Gold Price Today), which closed at Rs 51,774 per 10 grams on Thursday. That is, gold opened down by Rs 343 per 110 grams today. This decline reached 493 points. Gold touched a low of 51,281 during initial trading, while gold could not rise above its opening price. That is, the decline in gold continued.