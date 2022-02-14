It was funny that the Super Bowl halftime show was actually a party for a gang of middle-aged rappers; three concepts, Super Bowl, rap and middle age, which are not usually used in the same sentence. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem made the history of the show business starring in the golden minute of the American music industry with a handful of friends (Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and 50 Cent) and a heap of calculated nostalgia. In the nervous staging that she usually surrounds the event, each one interpreted her greatest success, conveniently cleaned of offensive language.

So the surprise, not exactly musical, was provided by Eminem, who before launching into interpreting lose yourselfsong from his movie 8 miles that earned him an Oscar when he was the most famous musician in the world, knelt as he knelt in 2016 to protest police brutality Colin Kaepernick, today converted, calculated far from the centers of power in the NFL league, into an icon of the anti-racist fight. For a while it seemed that Eminem’s gesture was improvised, and therefore a provocation, until someone remembered that this show is rehearsed ad nauseum in the days before and that kneeling was not a surprise to anyone .

It was the first time the hip hop held such a privileged place in Super Bowl history. And if an alien football fan had landed in Inglewood’s gleaming SoFi Stadium this Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams win against the Cincinatti Bengals, he would have believed that hip hop is what comes out of the head of a man named Dr. Dre, such was the role that the producer had from start to finish in a show put on to its greatest glory by the company Roc Nation, from another colleague, also a rapper and also businessman Jay-Z.

Halftime was opened by Dre sitting at the controls of his producer console. On the roof of one of the four white single-family homes that formed the stage, a risky design that invited one to think of the dollhouse that Kanye West could have given Kim Kardashian if they were still celebrating Valentine’s Day, Californian rap legend Snoop waited. Dogg, dressed in a tracksuit (simple, but elegant, as Martirio would say). He had that look of his always being just as comfortable. Whether on the couch in his mansion or in front of an audience of 90 million viewers. Together they performed their hit The Next Episode (2000), whose lyrics read: “You know the West Coast is back, dickhead?”

And if there were any assholes left who didn’t know about it, it was clear then. Dre used the phenomenal platform he was given to celebrate funk-inspired rap (g-funk, to be fairer to the master George Clinton) with which Dre, Dogg or Tupac Shakur conquered the world between the end of the eighties and the mid-nineties.

In those heroic times, Dre was a founding member of the NWA gang (Niggazz with Attitude), in whose ranks there were luckier guys (Ice Cube) than others (Eazy-E). Later he would become one of the most relevant producers in the history of rap (thanks, among others, to the debut of Snoop Dogg or his collaborations with Eminem). Later would come his career as a successful entrepreneur with a wide portfolio of businesses, ranging from headphones to services of streaming.

The youngest of the group of friends was Kendrick Lamar, who was also the only one with a Pulitzer for musical composition (he won it in 2018, for his album Damn). Lamar shares Dre’s place of origin, the dangerous Compton, in the greater Los Angeles conurbation, and something else: he is also a member of the Aftermath label, owned by Dre. NWA Creative Summit is an album titled Straight Outta Compton (Straight out of Compton).

For the rest, it was onerous to see 50 Cent interpret his early success at 46 hard-working years In Da Club. And it was interesting to see that the singer’s classic soul Mary J Blige No More Drama it has improved over time and with the experiences gained from life by its interpreter.

In the end, everyone gathered on stage to perform Still DRE Seeing them move as if in slow motion while the rest of the dancers gave a new meaning to the term “anarchy” it was inevitable to remember that the rap, a musical style that emerged in the mid-seventies that lived its golden age more or less 30 years ago, was born from youthful rage. And that, as happened long ago with rock stars, it is this generation that is going to have to show their fans that no, one is not young forever.

