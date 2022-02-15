Exchange prices for gold reached multi-month highs, as shown data New York COMEX. At its peak at 9:00 am on February 15, 2022, the price of April gold futures reached $1,881.6 per ounce. The previous price peak was reached on November 16 and amounted to $1,882.5 per ounce.

Until February 2022, the rise in gold prices was mainly supported by rising US inflation and increased investor confidence in the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike. “The price of gold is fueled by record inflation in the United States – the metal is in demand from investors who want to secure their funds against the backdrop of rising prices,” — confirms Boris Krasnozhenov, Head of Securities Market Analytics at Alfa-Bank.

Escalating tensions between Russia and the West allowed gold to reach new record highs. The metal is usually viewed by investors as a defensive asset in case of adverse events. “What we saw late on Friday and Monday was due to the fear of a Russian invasion. So any indication that this is less likely is putting pressure on gold, pulling it away from these highs.” declared Craig Erlam, senior analyst at OANDA.

The hypothetical threat of a Russian invasion is viewed by many countries and investors as quite possible. In addition to exerting diplomatic pressure, NATO countries are moving military equipment to Eastern Europe. Several countries, including the United States and Great Britain, announced the possible removal of part of the diplomatic workers and their families from Kiev. After the Ministry of Defense announced the return of the Russian military to their places of permanent deployment, the price fell by 1.5 percent from the peak value. As of 18:00 February 15, it was $1,851 per ounce.

According to Craig Erlam, if the geopolitical conflict does not develop and the price stays above the level of $1,850 per ounce, this will be a signal to buy. Carsten Menke, head of the Next Generation research group Julius Baer, ​​is confident that tensions will continue to rise, but it will not lead to a negative impact on financial markets. At the same time, inflation in the US continues to accelerate and reached its highest level in 30 years.