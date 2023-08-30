price movements

The spot gold price rose 0.5 percent to $1945.81 an ounce by 15:04 GMT, just below its highest level since August 2nd.

US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,974.00.

US 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since Aug. 11, while the dollar fell to a two-week low after US GDP data showed the economy slowed in the second quarter.

And the Fed Watch service of the (CME) group stated that bets that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged in September rose to nearly 91 percent, from 88.5 percent before the data was published, while expectations increased to stop raising interest rates in September. November to nearly 59 percent from 52 percent the day before.

Silver prices rose 0.2 percent to $24.78 an ounce, hovering near their highest levels in a month.

The price of platinum fell 0.4 percent to $ 972.07, but remained close to its highest level recorded on July 19.

Palladium also fell 1.8 percent to $ 1,226.08.