And the price of gold rose 0.1 percent to 1929.04 dollars an ounce at 0014 GMT. There was little change in US gold futures at $1929.

The dollar index fell 0.1 percent, making gold priced in US dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The Fed is expected to again slow down the pace of rate hikes at its policy meeting on January 31-February 1 while also signaling that its fight against inflation is far from over.

As for other precious metals, the spot silver price rose 0.2 percent to $24 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2 percent to $1041.75, and palladium rose one percent to $1744.86.