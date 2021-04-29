Gold prices rose today, Thursday, as the dollar fell after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future, despite adopting a brighter view of the economic recovery.

And gold rose in spot trading 0.2 percent to 1784.26 dollars an ounce by 0538 GMT. And US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to 1784.40 dollars an ounce.

The dollar index fell 0.1 percent against other major currencies, which boosts the appetite for gold for holders of other currencies.

Adding to the gold’s appeal is US President Joe Biden’s plan for a comprehensive package of $ 1.8 trillion for families and education, which he unveiled in his first speeches to Congress.

Gold tends to benefit from broad stimulus measures because it is seen as a hedge against inflation.

As for other precious metals, palladium rose 0.7 percent to $ 2,947.96 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 1962.50 on Tuesday.

Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $ 1221.76, and silver gained 0.8 percent, to record $ 26.38.