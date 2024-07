Gold rose on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on the timetable for interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,416.62 an ounce by 0402 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $2,417.10.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 percent to $29.28 per ounce, platinum was steady at $945.73 per ounce, and palladium was steady at $925.64 per ounce.