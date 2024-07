Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,372.87 per ounce by 0705 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $2,378.40.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.3 percent to $30.88 per ounce, platinum increased by 0.4 percent to $987.75, while palladium fell by 0.3 percent to $977.07.