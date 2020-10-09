Following the registration of a Western vaccine against coronavirus infection, global gold prices, which are experiencing skyrocketing amid the pandemic, could collapse. This was reported by the Prime agency with reference to experts.

It is noted that the price of gold since the beginning of the year has increased by 22 percent, exceeding the level of two thousand dollars per ounce and set in August a historical record of 2089.2 dollars. However, later the price dropped, and currently stands at about $ 1.9 thousand per ounce.

In August, Russian banks managed to build up their gold reserves to a record 121 tonnes since the publication of statistics. Based on the discount prices of the Bank of Russia, it turned out to be a smart investment: from the purchased 23.3 tons, the sector earned almost 438 million rubles, the agency writes.

Gold has traditionally been considered a safe haven for investors. Prices for it in 2020 are actively growing due to the coronavirus pandemic and the destabilization of the global economy. July was the best month for gold in the past four years. The cost of the metal increased by 10 percent during this period. In general, in 2020, the asset has risen in price by about 30 percent.