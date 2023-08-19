The yellow metal contracts for December delivery settled at the level of $1916.5 an ounce at the end of the Friday session, but recorded weekly losses of about 1.5 percent.

The price of gold in spot transactions also stabilized at $ 1889 an ounce, but it incurred weekly losses of 1.3 percent for the third week in a row.

Fed Watch estimates that markets expect the Fed to keep the current interest rate range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent until the end of this year.

This week, all eyes will be on the Jackson Hole Central Banking Symposium, as markets await comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on his economic vision, on August 25th.

On the other hand, the Chinese company, Evergrande, has applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States, amid ongoing debt restructuring procedures in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands, in light of the continuing real estate sector crisis in the country.

And the “Hang Seng Indexes” company announced, on Friday, that the Chinese real estate company, “Country Garden”, will be removed from its index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, starting from the fourth of next September, to increase the pressures facing the Chinese economy.