Gold prices declined during today’s trading, losing about $16.5 in spot transactions, with the rise of the US dollar.
And by 09:49 am Emirates time, the yellow metal fell by 0.85 percent, or the equivalent of $ 16.51, to reach $ 1953.28 an ounce.
Gold contracts for June 2023 delivery decreased by 0.82 percent, or the equivalent of $16.25, to reach $1,970 an ounce.
In terms of other precious metals, silver fell 1.63 percent to $23.76, platinum fell 0.81 percent to $992.15, while palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1452.53.
