The dollar reached its highest level since March 16, and US Treasury bond yields rose after stronger-than-expected data for the US service sector on Wednesday indicated continued inflationary pressures, which affected gold priced in the US currency.

“While the Federal Reserve has completed monetary tightening for the current cycle, the outlook for interest rate cuts in 2024 remains largely unclear,” said Christopher Wong, CEO of OCBC Bank.

“Gold’s decline may continue until the Federal Reserve’s approach to monetary easing becomes clear,” he added.

The rise in US interest rates raises the opportunity cost of holding non-returnable gold.

A report by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed that US economic growth was modest amid a slowdown in the labor market and inflationary pressures in July and August.

Policymakers expect growth to continue to slow in China, the world’s largest consumer of gold, and see its transition from an economy based on infrastructure and investment to an economy based on consumption as “difficult”.

The change in prices

By 0535 GMT, there was little change in gold in spot transactions, to settle at $ 1918.14 an ounce, and hover near its lowest level since August 29, which it reached in the previous session. While US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,942.30.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.4 percent, to $ 23.09 an ounce. While platinum rose 0.1% to $909.73, palladium fell 1.2% to $1,200.55.