And by 0336 GMT, gold settled in instant transactions at $ 1938.92 an ounce, but it is heading for a weekly gain of more than one percent, after prices touched their highest levels in a month on Wednesday. US gold futures hovered around $1,965.60.

The US non-farm payrolls report is due today at 1230 GMT, which comes after intraweek data showed that job vacancies hit a 2-1/2 year low in July and the economy expanded slightly less than expected in the second quarter.

US bond yields are set to end the week down about 3 percent, while the dollar is set to end a six-week streak of gains, as slowing monthly inflation fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this month.

Gold, as a non-yielding asset, tends to lose its attractiveness among investors when interest rates rise.

As for other precious metals, silver settled in spot transactions at $ 24.4284 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.2 percent to $ 965.98. However, both metals are heading for weekly gains.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,222.90.