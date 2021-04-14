LONDON (Reuters) – Decreased gold prices Today, Wednesday, as a strong rally in global stock markets overshadowed the support the metal was receiving from the falling dollar and data showing a jump in inflation in the United States. By 10.13 GMT, spot gold fell to $ 1743 an ounce, equivalent to 0.1 percent. And US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $ 1743.90 an ounce.

“The dollar reacted positively to the US inflation data because the Treasury yields were low and the dollar was also declining,” said Daniel Pressman, an analyst at Commerzbank. “This certainly gave support to gold.”

But he added that the unprecedented rise in global stocks “is an indication of a high appetite for risk … Investors are looking for other investment opportunities than gold, as they can find a higher return.”

Gold jumped by as much as 0.9 percent yesterday, after consumer prices in the United States recorded the largest increase in more than eight and a half years in March.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation. The dollar fell, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, while US Treasury bond yields rose slightly to increase the opportunity cost of acquiring the metal that does not yield a return.

As for the other precious metals, silver stabilized at $ 25.32, palladium fell 0.1 percent to $ 2,686.67 an ounce, and platinum increased 1.7 percent to $ 1,176.06 an ounce.