Gold price fell by Rs 608 on Thursday in the Gold price in delhi bullion market (Gold price fall by 608 rupees). While silver also fell by Rs 1,214 (Silver price fall by 1214 rupees). According to HDFC Securities, gold fell by Rs 608 to Rs 52,463 per 10 grams. While silver fell by Rs 1,214 to Rs 69,242 per kg. In the previous session’s trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,071 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 70,456 per kg.

Cash withdrawal rules changed from SBI ATM, know the whole process

Declining trend in international market Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said, “24-carat gold lost Rs 608 in Delhi bullion spot market. This reflects a sell-off in the international market. In the international market, gold declined to $ 1,943.80 an ounce and silver to $ 26.83 an ounce. Patel said, “After the meeting of the Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve, the rise in the dollar index led to a sell-off in gold. The US Federal Reserve has indicated keeping interest rates near zero until 2023. The Federal Reserve has indicated this in view of the slow pace of economic revival.

Gold became cheaper by Rs 250 in Indore In the local bullion market of Indore, on Thursday, gold fell by Rs 250 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 525 per kg. In spot trade, gold sold 51,725 ​​in higher, Rs 51,600 per 10 grams in lower and silver in high and 62,800 in lower and Rs 62,600 per kg in low. Average price of precious metals (without GST) remained as follows – gold Rs 51,625 per 10 grams. Silver Rs 62,675 per kg. Silver coin Rs 725 per piece.

Gold also falls Gold delivery on MCX saw a huge drop today. Gold for October delivery fell by Rs 583 to trade at the level of Rs 51241 per ten gram around 7 pm. On Wednesday it closed at the level of 51824 and this morning it opened at the level of 51710. Gold for December delivery is currently trading at a level of 51371, falling by Rs 617. On Wednesday, it had closed at the level of 51988. This morning it opened with a fall at the level of 51500.